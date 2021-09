The name you’re given at birth is extremely important because you’re stuck with it all your life, and some people actually live up to their name. (Nabal means “fool” and that’s what he was according to the Book of 1 Samuel 25:3.) Back in 1990, we asked our daughter Mariam what she thought we should name her soon-to-be baby brother. She quickly replied, “Moses.” Although that’s a great name, we didn’t think that would be the best choice for our family. So, we compromised and named him Aaron because he was Moses‘ younger brother in the Old Testament.