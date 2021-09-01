Cancel
NHL

Are the Sabres and Eichel Finally Ready to Work Together?

hockeybuzz.com
 7 days ago

There are rumblings that the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel are making progress on the captain’s injury impasse after months of stagnation:. It has always been a possibility that Jack Eichel would need to wait until the 2022 NHL Entry Draft to be traded, despite the prevailing narrative to the contrary from every corner of the hockey-verse. Many have assumed that the Sabres would not be willing to enter another season with the captain still under contract even if that meant the team had to take a sub-par deal to ensure that reality. Back in July, before the start of free agency, Adams was adamant that he would be willing to go into training camp with Eichel if the offers he received weren’t up to his standard.

