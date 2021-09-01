Shame: An ineffective tool in motivating the unvaccinated
In the fall of 2020, I was infuriated to see then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rushing to seat Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court just 35 days before the 2020 election. After all, he was the one who refused to even hold hearings on Merrick Garland, a moderate choice by any measure, because the 2016 election was nine months — considerably longer than 35 days — from Garland’s nomination by President Obama.pulse.ncpolicywatch.org
Comments / 0