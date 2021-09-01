Cancel
Starlink Can Earn $6 Billion With 12k Satellites Says Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest

By Ramish Zafar
wccftech.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) Starlink satellite internet constellation will have an addressable market of $6 billion, believes Cathie Wood's investment management firm, Ark Invest. Ark's projections for Starlink were shared by its analyst Sam Korus through a Medium post, with the analyst modeling the data based on a significant number of Starlink satellites deployed. His models reveal that SpaceX can target two distinct user sets with Starlink, with both having a roughly equal addressable market globally. Starlink currently has roughly 1,600 satellites in orbit after SpaceX took a breather from its aggressive launch cadence, which it had maintained until May this year.

