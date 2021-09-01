Cancel
Mike Richards fired as executive producer of 'Jeopardy!'

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two weeks after being forced to step down from his job as host of 'Jeopardy!,' Mike Richards has reportedly been fired as the show's top producer. According to Variety, Sony has officially removed Richards from his roles as executive producer of both “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” as of Wednesday morning.

