Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka row: Fans face expulsion if they shout 'Brooksie'

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHecklers be warned - add your voice to the Bryson DeChambeau v Brooks Koepka feud and you face expulsion from the course. Koepka said DeChambeau was "fair game" after "not holding up his end of the bargain" in a row of quotes and social media comments that he says began in 2019.

