Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

4 Benefits of Shopping Online with a Reliable VPN

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/4-benefits-of-shopping-online-with-a-reliable-vpn Imagine yourself on a computer, online shopping for your dream vacation to Iceland. You’re browsing numerous hotels in the area for an affordable and comfortable room. Suddenly, you stumble across a hotel in Reykjavik for $100.00/night. You think to yourself, “This is the cheapest hotel price I’ve seen!” You immediately pull out your credit card and hit Complete Purchase for a 5-day stay.

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Shopping#Vpn#Online Security#Credit Card#Shopping Online#Target#American#Pia#Ipsec L2tp#Pptp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Related
Internetmakeuseof.com

Do You Need a VPN to Keep Your Internet Activity Private & Safe?

A Virtual Private Network effectively secures your network and lets you unblock geographical restrictions while hiding your IP address. But do you need a VPN to keep your internet activity private and safe? Is it really such a necessary tool to keep your browsing activity secret, or are these claims just myths?
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google One’s VPN now available in other countries

Not a lot of people know that Google actually has a VPN service. That’s probably because they only introduced it last fall and it’s not such a widely available or promoted tool. In fact, only those who are subscribed to the 2TB plan of Google One have access to the service. It’s also only available in the U.S, well, at least until recently. It’s now expanding to several other countries specifically Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom.
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

Why the time is right for International VPN Day

Are you ready to celebrate International VPN Day? As it's the first, probably not. Maybe you're wondering what it's about, whether it's really necessary. After all, you could argue that consumer VPNs have been around for a long time - popular provider HideMyAss was created in 2005. They're not a secret, they're even advertised on TV. And if you regularly use public Wi-Fi or have ever wondered why your favorite Netflix content is only available in some other country, chances are you already know many of the VPN basics.
BusinessUbergizmo

Amazon Might Monitor Employees’ Keystrokes To Protect Customer Data

When you run a company, you can’t always trust that your employees will do everything they’re supposed to do. More often than not, employees do things they’re not supposed to do, whether it be more simple kinds of things like taking extended breaks, stealing company stationary, to more serious offenses like looking into databases they’re not supposed to.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How Do VPNs Work? A Guide to Virtual Private Networks

VPNs are a great way to protect your privacy and security online. But what is a VPN? And how does it work? That’s where we come in. We’ll walk you through the basics of VPN technology, so you can make an informed decision about which one is best for you.
Technologymakeuseof.com

NordVPN vs. ExpressVPN: Which VPN Should You Use in 2021?

If you want to invest in a VPN, NordVPN and ExpressVPN are obvious options. Both offer high speeds and both have a long history of positive customer reviews. So how do you choose between two companies when both come highly recommended? Let's try to answer exactly that question. Where Are...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best Fire TV Stick VPN for 2021

The Fire TV Stick is an invention by Amazon that aims to transform your ordinary TV into a smart one. You’ll be able to connect to the internet, watch your favorite shows, and even download apps. With internet connectivity, though, comes potential danger. Downloading a Fire TV Stick VPN may not seem necessary for most people, but we always encourage you to stay safe whenever you have the opportunity to connect to the internet.
Internetstudybreaks.com

5 Ways To Provide Online Customers With a Positive Shopping Experience

Rule No. 1 in business: Make sure that people can buy your stuff easily. If you’re running an eCommerce business, you need to be providing your customers with the best shopping experience possible. This can lead to more sales, improve your reviews, lead to more word-of-mouth recommendations and more. Lucky...
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

The security benefits of your company's VPN

Q: Why does my company make me use a VPN when I am working from home?. When you are at your office and connected to the company network, your computer is behind that firewall. When you are working from home, your computer is not behind that firewall and it is blocked by that very same firewall from accessing the company data.
Cell PhonesCoinTelegraph

Google bans 8 ‘deceptive’ crypto apps from Play Store

Google has delisted eight allegedly fraudulent mobile apps from its Play Store that were duping crypto enthusiasts by charging fees for an illegitimate cloud mining service. Fraudulent mobile applications have now become a popular method to mislead unwary users with high success rates. Trend Micro’s latest research discovered eight Android applications that were exploiting crypto users by charging a monthly fee under the false pretext of running a legitimate cloud mining service.
InternetAmericajr.com

6 in 10 workers are shopping online during virtual meetings

Seattle — As the COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of employees to work remotely, many meetings and collaborations now occur via Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or other video-conferencing platforms—but discussing the quarterly numbers and reminding everyone to turn in their timecard in on time isn’t all that’s happening during those calls. A...
Nashville, TNdevry.edu

Protect Your Data: 8 Cybersecurity Tips for Online Shopping

Online shopping is a common way for people around the world to get what they need delivered quickly to their door. In 2020, over two billion people shopped online and e-retail sales surpassed $4.2 trillion worldwide. With so many people shopping online, cybercriminals have no shortage of targets. Your personal...
InternetIslands Sounder

2021 List of Most Accurate & Reliable Online Psychic Reading Sites & Platform For Love, Career & Life

A lot has changed over the years. People don’t follow the same practices or believe in the same values. However, what hasn’t changed is that everyone wants some knowledge of what’s about to happen in the coming times. It offers you some certainty to hold on to and reduces the likelihood of unwanted occurrences. As a result, many people seek out online psychic readings, which guide and prepare them for the tough phases of life.
InternetBrit + Co

This Tech Founder Is Changing How We Shop Online

Welcome to Selfmade Stories! We're partnering with Office Depot to spotlight emerging entrepreneurs and the lessons they've learned while launching their businesses. Selfmade alum Rekemo Fungawing, founder of Cartet, a platform where you can combine all of your carts into one checkout, chats with us about overcoming failure and learning from your mistakes. It's every entrepreneur's challenge! She embraces it with grace and a lot of resilience.
TechnologyKTEN.com

How to Hide Your Location With a Secure VPN

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/how-to-hide-your-location-with-a-secure-vpn Whether you like it or not, the internet is tracking your every move—in other words, your location. Every connected device has a public IP address. This IP address not only identifies your device but also your physical location. And each time you connect to the internet you’re sharing your location with every website and app you use.
ComputersItproportal

Cloud storage for backups: how to choose a provider

How do you choose the best cloud storage for backup? First, you must understand what the cloud is. Essentially, it’s a collection of computers (or servers) that are always connected to the internet. By storing your data on the cloud, you can collaborate with your team members online, as well as have a failsafe in case your local backups ever get destroyed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy