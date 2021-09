Lorde is now 24, but when she first became a global star at the age of 16, she managed to avoid some of the pitfalls that have plagued other teen female pop stars. “It’s such a tender time, being a teenager. You are changing so rapidly. Everything about me was changing. And to have that scrutiny — it was no joke,” she tells The Irish Times. “I had extremely healthy boundaries around it as a teenager. There were just things I wasn’t going to do if they weren’t comfortable for me to do.”