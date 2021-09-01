Cancel
MD Anderson and Bellicum Announce Additional License Agreement for Use of CaspaCIDe® Safety Switch

 7 days ago

Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced a global option and license agreement covering certain intellectual property and technology rights regarding Bellicum’s CaspaCIDe® (inducible caspase-9, or iC9) safety switch and related technologies, and the use of rimiducid, an agent used to activate the safety switch. Under this agreement, MD Anderson will have the option to incorporate CaspaCIDe into certain cellular therapy programs.

