Wednesday morning forecast September 1st

By Anikka Abbott
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are below average by 2 to 4 degrees on the coast, and by 6 to 12 degrees inland. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 70s to 80s. Flow is switching southwesterly, diminishing chances of moisture. The marine layer is deep with moderate onshore flow. There will be little to no clearing on west-facing beaches.

