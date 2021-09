JavaScript is a somewhat out-of-the-way programming language. But it's also groovy. JavaScript is proceeding to grow more and more endorsement for good, as well as for inauspicious reasons. At its kernel, JavaScript is a blend of some surprisingly great designs and some inadequate ones. The "next generation" of JavaScript is Knows as the ES6. JavaScript indeed is a term used by Web Development Companies for the ECMAScript language. State-of-the-art web browsers can implement version 5 of ECMAScript excellently. The next age, ECMAScript version 6 or ES6, doesn't hold sufficient browser harmony, yet it's the path that the JavaScript language is directed towards recognition.