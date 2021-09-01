Cancel
Supreme Court Fails To Get Involved, So Texas Abortion Law Goes Into Effect

Texas abortion law is in effect today after the Supreme Court failed to block it by midnight. The law allows someone the ability to file a lawsuit against anyone who tries to help a person obtain an abortion after they're six weeks pregnant. Stephen Vladeck is a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, an expert on federal courts. Stephen, what can you tell us about what this law now does?

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

