GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A dog who has a second chance at life is blossoming into a lovable pup. Blossom is a 3.5 years old pit bull mix. Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say he has had a hard journey. She came to the humane society from another shelter where they thought she was pregnant, but they discovered she was actually in heart failure and severely ill.