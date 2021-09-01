‘Candyman’ a terrifying, tense thriller

SPOILERS! Here's how this sequel to the 1992 original relaunches the horror franchise in an exciting new direction. Nia DaCosta's Candyman is both a sequel and a relaunch. While it pays homage to the original films, it also breaks from the trends they established and builds to a thrilling conclusion that feels both unexpected yet completely fitting. What happens in the climax might seem complicated at first, given the surprising way it's set in motion. The film is far from straightforward, but the way its thematic pieces fall in place results not only in a great ending to the movie but a great new beginning for the Candyman series.