Download Speed vs. Upload Speed

WiFi adapters, at their core, add WiFi to all kinds of different devices through a simple USB port. There are many reasons why you might want one. Many desktop computers, especially older ones, don’t have internal WiFi cards. You could install one, but there’s really no need: a USB WiFi adapter will be similarly priced, with similar effectiveness, and far easier to set up. Perhaps your computer does have WiFi, but it’s on the fritz, and that’s an expensive repair. No need! Grab a USB WiFi adapter. But what do you really need, and which is the best WiFi adapter on the market?