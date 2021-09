It truly doesn’t matter if you’re a traditional blogger, a business owner with an online shop, or editor of a digital magazine. SEO, or search engine optimization, is integral to your website’s success. When done correctly, it increases the chances of someone discovering your content. And if that content has been thoughtfully made with all the trimmings–killer images, new information, and a unique voice, to name a few–your new visitor will soon become a loyal reader and/or customer. Sure, you could teach yourself the SEO basics, but the best SEO courses will leave no stone unturned so you can avoid...