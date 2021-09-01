Cancel
Jaguars used vaccination status to consider roster cuts, NFLPA investigating

Florida Times-Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaguars coach Urban Meyer admitted Tuesday that they took account of a player's vaccination status as one of the factors in trimming their roster down to the required 53-man limit. The NFL Players Association is launching an investigation because the NFL does not restrict unvaccinated players from participating though they...

