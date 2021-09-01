Michael Ratner’s Tragedy, and Ours

Fintan O’Toole in his review of Louis Menand’s The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War [NYR, July 22] makes some remarks that cannot go unchallenged, well quite a few, but the most offensive to me concern Robert Penn Warren, whom he lumps with Cleanth Brooks, John Crowe Ransom, and Allen Tate as a Southern Agrarian who “remained a very public and active white supremacist, ‘detached…from politics.’” O’Toole quotes Warren as having written that the “‘Southern negro’ could find only ‘in agricultural and domestic pursuits the happiness that his good nature and easy ways incline him to.’” This is a gross distortion either by O’Toole or Menand of the author of the book Who Speaks for the Negro?