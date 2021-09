MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An upcoming job fair will be looking to connect job seekers with a variety of employers in Maryland Heights. The Sept. 9 job fair will have over 50 companies looking to hire for 1,000s of jobs throughout the St. Louis area. It will take place at Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers at 2050 Dorsett Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.