'Let's fight it out together': Hamilton parents sound off on masks, some urge district to ignore mandates
FILLMORE TWP. — The battle between anti-mask parents and local school boards continued Monday night — this time for Hamilton Community Schools. Around 100 people attended the Aug. 30 board of education meeting, which consisted mostly of public comment on the Allegan County Health Department’s mask order mandating that all K-6 age children must wear masks in schools.www.hollandsentinel.com
