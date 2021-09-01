Man Arrested After Bomb Scare At Las Vegas Trump Owned Hotel
Las Vegas authorities have arrested a man who claimed he had a bomb inside the Trump International Hotel. Police say they got a report yesterday afternoon that a man entered the hotel with a duffel bag and a large suitcase and yelled there was a bomb in the building. The man then left the bag and suitcase by the front door and took off in a taxi. Police say the hotel got two more bomb threats over the phone about 15 minutes later.kiss951.com
