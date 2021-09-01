Forecast Discussion (9/1/21) AM: Rain likely for most on Wednesday

Today will be quite the pleasant day as temperatures sit in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. An area of high pressure has taken the reigns and is allowing for us to stay dry and clear today. Overnight, we stay dry and mostly clear. Cloud cover slowly builds in late overnight ahead of a cold front moving into the region. For Wednesday, we deal with that cold front. Cloud cover really starts to build in during the late morning hours on Wednesday. During the afternoon, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will start to move in from the west. Portions of the Twin Tiers is also under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) to see the potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Main threats will be heavy rain, damaging wind, and frequent lightning. Rainfall accumulation on Wednesday will highly depend on where some of these showers and storms setup. Localized flash flooding is possible with how sensitive our soil is due to previous heavy rainfall events. By the evening hours of Wednesday, the cold front will exit the Twin Tiers and drier air moves in behind it which allows for us to stay dry into the overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday sit into the upper 70s and overnight lows drop to the mid 50s.