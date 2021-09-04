Macquarie Downgrades AMC (AMC) to Underperform on Slower Recovery, Stock Remains a 'Riskier Investment' Says Analyst
Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) to Underperform on slower-than-expected recovery. Beynon names multiple reasons that could explain why domestic box office (DBO) performance hasn't recovered, starting from product, shrinking windows, Covid...
