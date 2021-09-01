Perry County Common Pleas Court, week of Aug. 23
• Phillip Locke pled no contest to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, and a sentencing hearing will be set.www.perrytribune.com
Comments / 0