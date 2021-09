News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) 74.5% HIGHER; announced that Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, has informed the Company that Lauriet, a placebo-controlled Phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the investigational anti-tau monoclonal antibody, semorinemab, in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD), met one of its co-primary endpoints, ADAS-Cog11. The second co-primary endpoint, ADCS-ADL, was not met. Safety data showed that semorinemab is well tolerated with an acceptable safety profile and no unanticipated safety signals.