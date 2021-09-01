Providence police seek help finding suspect in May 14 shooting death on Pope Street

PROVIDENCE — The Providence police are asking for the public's help in finding Quelon Page, a suspect in the killing of Tyriek Grundy during a spate of gun violence in May. Page is wanted in a shooting at 38 Pope St. at 9:15 p.m. on May 14. Multiple shootings the day before triggered an outcry for the city to do something about gangs and guns, and a collaboration between state and local police was announced.