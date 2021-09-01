National Park Service Is Using Selfie Stations To Prevent Deaths

National Parks just can’t keep up with the hoards of crowds they’re seeing this record-breaking season. In the wake of all the shut-downs and chaos of the past year, the outdoors are seeing an insurgence of visitors looking to escape city life. Folks may have heard the expression “the more the merrier” and in some ways it still rings true. Families connecting over our country’s natural beauty is a wonderful thing. However, with more people comes more trash, longer lines and waiting times, as well as increased odds for accidents. The National Parks Service thinks it found a solution to combat some of these problems. In addition to the new timed ticket entry and crowd-monitoring apps, the NPS is looking into what they call “Selfie Stations.”