National Park Service Is Using Selfie Stations To Prevent Deaths

By Roy Brown
kiss951.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Park Service may have come up with a way to prevent “selfie deaths.”. That’s when someone goes to the edge of a cliff or somewhere risky to snap a selfie and plunges to their death. The service is hoping that selfie stations will do the trick. They’re setting...

