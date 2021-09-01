Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Thursday Society is the world’s first global open artists collective

By Alex Baker
DIY Photography
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday Society, the world’s first open global artists’ collective, launches simultaneously tomorrow (Thursday) in six international cities: London and Leeds in the UK; Indianapolis and New York in the USA; and in Europe, Vienna, Austria and Valencia, Spain. Based on ideas of ‘open collaboration’, the collective plans to make creative support and education freely available to all artists (including photographers), both online and in real life.

www.diyphotography.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Open#Open Collaboration#Open Source#The Thursday Society#Japanese#Wikipedia#Thursdaysociety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
PhotographyThe Drum

8 unique stories: what it takes to become a visual artist

To celebrate World Photography Day and visual artists from all over the world, Depositphotos announced a new project called “The Photographer’s Way”. The project explores what it takes to become a photographer. What stereotypes do artists face during their journeys? How do they cope with personal issues through photography? What helped them expand their boundaries and follow their passion?
Internetbuffalonynews.net

Nafter Announces Global Launch of World's First NFT Social Network

HANOI, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Nafter is all set to launch the world's first and only NFT social network for the global audience that could give Instagram a run for their money. The team behind the NFT social media platform announced that a web app will be available worldwide for everyone to access starting September 3. The NFT social network is a one of the kind platform and also an industry-first that would allow artists and influencers to mint NFTs in the form of social media posts including photos and videos. The platform gave a sneak peek into its upcoming web and mobile app a month back with a phenomenal response from the community.
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Artist-Created Virtual Worlds

Oberhasli is a new video game that's being created by Deadmau5 and it's described as a "virtual world and music experience" where fans can experience creations and interact with curated content from the producer, DJ and Grammy-nominated electronic artist. As Deadmau5 told Digital Trends, "The long-term goal is that players are going to be able to squad up or come in solo and be in instances of a performance where I’m actually there performing live."
Celebritiesallkpop.com

BTS's Jimin is the world's first artist to receive a large-scale promotion by fans in 'The Times' and 'The New York Times' simultaneously

Jimin's fans are known to put out the most impressive support projects for him on various occasions, such as his birthday celebrations. His Chinese fanbase PARKJIMINBAR has especially been at the forefront of such magnificent and world-class projects, always being 'the first in the world' kind of support projects. The 27th birthday support projects by the same fanbase are no exception to this standard,
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 and Continues To Roll On

Good weekend of boxing just gone in the UK. Looked like a great atmosphere with the big crowds back in attendance. Katie Taylor making another undisputed title defense, impressive again. Surely the Amanda Serrano fight the only thing left for both at this point. Two of women’s boxing’s best ever. If they can make this fight next year, very good.
EntertainmentCNBC

From the mailroom to making $100 million Hollywood deals

If Charles King's life were a movie script, no studio would buy it. It's too unbelievable. A young black man packs up his belongings in a U Haul truck, moves to the Los Angeles site unseen with nothing more than a list of names. That kid eventually lands in a mailroom at WME and goes on to become the first black partner at a major talent agency. From broke to a millionaire in less than 10 years. But his journey doesn't stop there. Not even close.
PhotographyDIY Photography

Astronaut captures incredible photos of blue Aurora Australis from space

Other than being an astronaut and the first French commander of the International Space Station, Thomas Pesquet is a darn good photographer, too. Photos from space are remarkable on their own, but Thomas has been happy to capture some… well, even more remarkable sights. And this time, it’s blue Aurora Australis or the southern lights. Definitely not something you see every day.
Public HealthTelegraph

Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.
Museumsartreview.com

Museum of Art São Paulo unveils 14-storey extension plan

The Museum of Art São Paulo currently has space to exhibit just one percent of its collection, which includes the largest European art holdings in South America. This will change in 2024 with a newly announced R$180 million (£24.5m) extension. The project will see the Brazilian institution expand by 6,945 m2 spread across a renovated 14-storey building situated next door to the museum’s current home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy