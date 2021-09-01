Cancel
Can you be fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19?

By Megan Cerullo
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore U.S. businesses have started requiring employees to get their COVID-19 shots, leaving the unvaccinated with a stark choice: Get jabbed or seek work elsewhere. A range of large companies, from CVS Health to United Airlines, have announced vaccine mandates since the Food and Drug Administration last week gave final approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. So what happens when a worker refuses to get vaccinated?

Comments / 76

Comments / 0

