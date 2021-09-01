Kimberly A. (Gowen) Wilson
Sutton resident Kimberly Ann (Gowen) Wilson, 58, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her home in Sutton. Memorial services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Sutton, with Rev. Tim Stacy officiating. Inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Stockholm Lutheran Cemetery near Shickley. In honoring her wish to be cremated, there will not be a visitation or viewing.www.theclaycountynews.com
Comments / 0