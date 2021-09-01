Cancel
Sutton, NE

Kimberly A. (Gowen) Wilson

theclaycountynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSutton resident Kimberly Ann (Gowen) Wilson, 58, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her home in Sutton. Memorial services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Sutton, with Rev. Tim Stacy officiating. Inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Stockholm Lutheran Cemetery near Shickley. In honoring her wish to be cremated, there will not be a visitation or viewing.

www.theclaycountynews.com

