Marion R. Gruntorad
Ordway, CO, resident Marion Rudolph Gruntorad, 81, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Parkview Hospital in Pueblo, CO. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the church in Deweese, with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Martin’s (Loucky) Cemetery near Deweese. In honoring his wish to be cremated, there will not be a visitation or viewing.www.theclaycountynews.com
