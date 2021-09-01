Brenda (Schroetlin) Thompson

Brenda Kay (Schroetlin) Thompson, 56, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, surrounded by family. She was strong and courageous during her five-year battle with cancer. Brenda was born to Don and Dianne (Flickinger) Schroetlin Sept. 27, 1964, in Hastings. She grew up in Sutton, active in local activities. With the love and faith of her parents, three sisters and one brother, Brenda was given a strong foundation of faith and kindness. She would carry, with grace, these qualities throughout her life as she married and raised her own family.