Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Brenda (Schroetlin) Thompson

theclaycountynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrenda Kay (Schroetlin) Thompson, 56, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, surrounded by family. She was strong and courageous during her five-year battle with cancer. Brenda was born to Don and Dianne (Flickinger) Schroetlin Sept. 27, 1964, in Hastings. She grew up in Sutton, active in local activities. With the love and faith of her parents, three sisters and one brother, Brenda was given a strong foundation of faith and kindness. She would carry, with grace, these qualities throughout her life as she married and raised her own family.

www.theclaycountynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schroetlin Rrb#Arvada Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
27 First News

Brenda Joyce Moore, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Brenda J. Moore, 73, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest Saturday, August 21, 2021. Brenda was born July 19, 1948 in Mt. Olive, North Carolina to Joseph and Sarah E Best Moore, Jr. Brenda joined New Bethel Baptist Church on Facebook Live. She worked for Sheet and Tube...
Rugby, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals

There's a beautiful home just east of Rugby, North Dakota that is full of dead animals. Now, before you become concerned, I guess I should be a little more specific. Dead animals, that have been mounted by numerous taxidermists from all over. John Seil and his son Ryan have amassed...
Bethany, MObethanyclipper.com

Dean Thompson

A memorial service will be held for long time Bethany resident, Loren Dean Thompson, at 2:30 p.m. on September 5, 2021. The service will be held at the Lenoir Woods Senior Living Community Epple Chapel located at 3710 Lenoir Street in Columbia, Mo. A reception will immediately follow. Dean was born September 17, 1926 and died July 30, 2020. He retired from the University Extension Service in 1986. Condolences may be sent to his wife of 70 years, Jean Thompson, at 3710 Lenoir St., #406 Bradford Manor, Columbia, Mo. 65201.
Dover, TNclarksvillenow.com

Brenda D. Wallace

Mrs. Brenda Darlene Wallace, age 77 of Dover, TN was called home to be with the Lord on September 5, 2021, in Nashville, TN. She was born September 21, 1943, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Melinda Miles. She retired as Director of the United Way. She was a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy