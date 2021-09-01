From Olympics to MLB: Twins' Joe Ryan to face Cubs

Tuesday: RHP John Gant (0-2, 6.75 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Davies (6-10, 5.00) Wednesday: TBA vs. LHP Justin Steele (2-2, 4.15) The Twins (58-73) return home after Monday's 3-2 victory at Detroit for a two-game series with the Cubs. The teams also play two games at Wrigley Field on Sept. 21 and 22. The Twins won two of three games from the eventual NL Central champion Cubs last September in Chicago. ... After winning two of three from Milwaukee over the weekend at Target Field, the Twins are 8-8 in interleague games this season. ... 3B Josh Donaldson is hitting .345 (19-for-55) in his past 14 games, with five home runs and 14 RBI during that stretch. He is 13-for-25 in his past seven games . … Gant has a 10.13 ERA in four games against the Cubs this season while he was with the Cardinals, taking a loss in a start June 12. He also made three appearances in a row against them in July.