Miami absorbed a harsh reminder of how far it has to go as a program to regain elite status in college football when Alabama delivered a 44-13 beatdown on Saturday in Atlanta. While the No. 14 Hurricanes still could have a strong season and contend in the ACC — they are hardly the first team to be blown out by the top-ranked Crimson Tide in an opener — it was a tough loss to swallow simply by how lopsided the game was from the very beginning.