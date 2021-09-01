Cancel
Elmore County, AL

EST/PEARS,J.

Wetumpka Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JONATHAN PEARS, DECEASED CASE NO: 2021-261 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of JONATHAN PEARS, deceased, having been granted to ANDREW H. PEARS on the 25 day of August, 2021 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. ANDREW H PEARS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF JONATHAN PEARS, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: JULIAN L. McPHILLIPS. JR. McPHILLIPS SHINBAUM, LLP P O BOX 64 MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 334-262-1911 Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 1, 8 and 15, 2021 EST/PEARS,J.

