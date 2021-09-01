Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Forget FLoC - the way forward is to ask the customer

By Tom Bianchi
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Google’s unveiling of its plans to introduce Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) to replace third-party cookies was received with almost universal aversion. This reaction has – probably in part – led to the decision to defer the introduction until Q3 2022. Cookies are pretty unpopular too, with the constant prompts to opt in or opt out – unless you’re a marketer. For decades, third-party cookies have been the go-to for providing ‘customer insights’, tracking behaviors and actions and delivering user profiles for the marketing world to exploit.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

TechRadar

13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Marketing#Customer Data#Data Theft#Emea#Acquia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Ways to Improve Customer Experience With AI

Customer experience is the central metric to measure an organization’s success. In fact, 45.9% of businesses will consider it as their top priority for the next 5 years, followed by product (33.6%) and pricing (20.5%). Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the latest entrant to improve the customer experience. In 2019, AI...
EconomyFast Company

8 ways to effectively measure your customer experience

A business can’t survive without happy, paying customers. That’s why measuring customer experience is vitally important for any business that wants to grow—and it doesn’t have to be a difficult metric to pin down. There are proven methods for determining how your customers feel about your service, and leveraging one or a combination of them can help you pinpoint both what you’re doing right and areas that need improvement.
Economybizjournals

7 ways to turn customer complaints into valuable learning experiences

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. At some point, even the best-run business will encounter and have to deal with a customer complaint. The obvious first step is to resolve the issue, but it’s also important to step back and look at the “big-picture” perspective. When leaders do that, there are two options: They can view customer complaints as “nuisances” that have to be dealt with or as valuable opportunities to learn.
Internetmartechseries.com

3 Ways to Strengthen Digital-First Customer Engagement

The move toward digital engagement has been years in the making across every industry. When COVID-19 struck, companies had no other choice but to make a dramatic shift toward using digital channels as the primary way to engage with prospects and customers. And webinars played a critical role in keeping companies and their buyers connected.
LifestyleAlleyWatch

8 Ways the Stakes are Higher on Customer Expectations

With the advent of the Internet, social media, and instant communication via texting, customer expectations for service, as part of their entire customer experience, have changed. They expect you to be there, to know their history as a customer, and to treat them with priority and respect. They tell their friends and the world everything, and a bad experience can kill your business.
EconomyMySanAntonio

If You're Not Approaching Your Brand This Way, You're Losing Customers

Branding is your organization’s fingerprint. It is unique to your business and helps you stand out in a crowded market. Successful branding encompasses both tangible and intangible characteristics. According to the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), a company’s brand unites a “set of physical attributes of a product or service,...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

6 Best Practices for Managing Data Access to BigQuery

What to know in terms of security when setting up a data environment in BigQuery. We have all seen and heard about data breaches and the damages, both in terms of financial and reputation, that they can inflict. As we rely more and more on our data to make better decisions, data is becoming a critical asset for any organization. So like any other asset of a company, controlling access to data is essential to protecting your data.
Technologymakeuseof.com

5 Things to Know About Google's Upcoming FLoC Technology

Google Chrome, the world's most popular browser, is ditching cookies. The company is now moving towards FLoC technology. This is a huge change as cookies have been around since 1994, since the olden days of Netscape. In 2020, the company made a bombshell announcement, stating that support for "third-party" cookies...
ComputersWPBeginner

How to Make a High Converting Sales Funnel in WordPress

Do you want to make a high converting sales funnel in WordPress?. A sales funnel is the path a user takes on your website to become a customer. Optimizing this path can lead to higher conversions and more sales. In this article, we’ll show how to make a high converting...
InternetThe American Genius

If you use WordPress or Google Ads, you need to know a battle’s brewing

WordPress is in the process of fighting back against Google’s alternative to third-party cookies, FLoC. If they win, it will be a massive loss for anyone using Google Ads in the coming months. It’s worth noting that, despite Google’s aggressive interest in phasing out third-party cookies, every web browser other...
Marketsreadwrite.com

How Blockchain Is Impacting the Digital Marketing Industry

Blockchain is a relatively new yet widely used technology. It enables you to store and distribute digital information without the fear of data breaches. In addition, blockchain allows transactions between two parties without third-party verification. The fraud condition through the present world is going on; blockchain is the technology worth...
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

Instacart is moving into digital advertising

The popular grocery delivery service Instacart aims to expand its business by selling online advertising in addition to allowing consumers to forgo heading to the grocery store. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the company has hired veterans from Facebook and other tech giants as it works to develop...
TechnologyInternational Business Times

Zyro vs. Squarespace: Which Is The Better Website Builder?

Are you ready to build your own website? As people are shifting more to digital whether for their personal or professional needs, it makes sense to have your own space on the internet. This will help you build credibility and widen your reach aside from your social media accounts. You...
Technologymartechseries.com

Annex Cloud And Vtex Partner To Deliver Loyalty – Enabling Customer Retention And Omnichannel Ecommerce Solutions

Integrated Solution Empowers Enterprises to Accelerate Growth and Build Lasting Customer Bonds Through Value-based Engagement Leveraging First-party Data. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, today announced a partnership with VTEX, the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, to enable enterprises to deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale—increasing customer lifetime value, improving retention and building emotional customer bonds that last.
Computersnojitter.com

Going All-in on Digitalization: You Need an API Framework

To optimize customer engagement, contact centers today must embrace the cloud model, commit to delivering self-service, streamline customer-agent interactions via automation, and support omnichannel communications. However, piecing all this together can be challenging. That’s why a flexible, scalable API framework that allows for customization is critically important. Download this whitepaper...
Softwaresourceforge.net

Q&A with OnScreen: Digital Adoption Platforms Can Transform All Your Users Into Super Users

OnScreen is a simple to use digital adoption platform made for business users and subject matter experts. Companies can provide in-application guidance to all users to increase productivity and help users get the help they need when they need it. OnScreen is so simple to use that users can create content without instructional designers eliminating bottlenecks and speeding time to value.
SoftwareTechRadar

Visualping web content monitoring review

Visualping’s website change monitoring algorithm is one of the best, helping you keep track of important changes online, but it comes with a hefty price tag. Visualping is a set of tools for monitoring changes in website pages. You list the web pages that you want to monitor, and Visualping will send you an email when the content changes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy