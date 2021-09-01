Director James Gunn Reveals Margot Robbie's Action Scene Was Shot In 72 Hours

If you found yourself watching The Suicide Squad and staring at Peter Capaldi's The Thinker in later scenes you may have started to wonder..."what the heck are those things in his head" and also "why does he all of a sudden have a bandage on his ear?" The only answer we can give you for the first is that they make him smarter (and they look cool) but writer/director James Gunn has the answer to the second. While taking part in a watch-along live tweet for the film the filmmaker was asked about the sudden appearance of the bandages on the character, revealing that it was something from a deleted scene. Don't worry though, you can see it when the blu-ray arrives later this year.