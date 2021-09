Meet the Australian Musk Duck With Human-Like Swearing Ability. Musk duck recordings reveal a “amazing” skill, with one of them even swearing like a human. Many people think of parrots and the rare animals that can imitate human sounds when they think of animals that can “speak.” The Australian musk duck, according to a new study published in the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, is yet another species capable of vocal learning.