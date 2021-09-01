Cancel
Hopkins County, TX

Chamber Connection – August 31, 2021: Registration Deadline For Stew Cooks Approaching

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
The deadline is approaching for all stew cooks to get their registration forms in for the 52nd Annual World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, at Buford Park. Come by the chamber office or send us an email and we will get the registration...

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

Texas StatePosted by
KSST Radio

DSHS Announces 126th Hopkins County COVID Death

186 New Cases, 118 Recoveries, 292 Active Cases Of Coronavirus Reported So Far In September. Texas Department of State Health Services had announced the 126th Hopkins County COVID death Monday. A total of 186 new cases, 118 additional recoveries and one coronavirus death have been reported for Hopkins County during the first 6 days of September 2021, leaving 392 Hopkins County residents who still actively had the virus at noon on Labor Day.
Food & DrinksPosted by
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu For September 8, 2021

LEGACY AG CREDIT is cooking hamburgers today!!! We so appreciate the support for Dinner Bell and its ministry. Grab and Go with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting at 11:00 on Wednesday.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Served by the United Way Board

The Hopkins County United Way Board helped serve meals at the Dinner Bell on Wednesday September 1st, 2021. Hopkins County United Way encourages all business owners and community leaders as well as individuals to help United Way to meet it’s 2021 goal of $150,000. Once raised, the funds will be allocated among 18 local, hard-working non-profits which make up a broad array of ‘helping organizations’ across our county. Everyone can keep up with weekly progress by checking the ‘success thermometers’ to be located on the downtown square and in front of the Fire Station at the Gilmer St./Bill Bradford Road intersection. Campaign Chair Kristy Moseley says, “please be generous with your donations to this year’s United Way campaign when a Campaign worker drops by your business, or just because you wish to. “
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Walmart In Sulphur Springs Closing For Cleaning

The Walmart store Sulphur Springs will be temporarily closed beginning at 2 p.m. today Sept. 2, 2021, for additional cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking. The announcement was made on the Walmart Sulphur Springs Facebook page at 10:44 a.m. Sept. 2. The notice states the store is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Sept. 4, 2021.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records – Sept. 3, 2021

Shannah Walker to CIS Financial Services Inc.; tract in the AW Waller survey. City Cemetery Society Sulphur Springs to Dale Guest and Kay Guest; tracts on South Hillcrest Drive. Karen Kirkpatrick to Stuart Lay Rodriguez; tract in the Joseph B. Moore survey. Justin Moon and Martha Moon to Maricela Resendiz...
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Meet Two CHRISTUS HealthPlex Therapists

Magan Bradford was born and raised in Hopkins County, went off to North Texas colleges to obtain the training she needed to pursue her chosen career path, and is now loving her job as an Outpatient Speech and Language Therapist at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in her hometown. Brittani Mills came from Lake Jackson near Houston, studied at Texas Tech in Lubbock and always thought she would live and work in ‘the city’. But today she is happily settled with her husband in Winnsboro,Texas, and commutes daily to CHRISTUS Sulphur Springs. Brittani loves her job as a Pediatric Therapist. Both these professionals cite ‘observation’ as the motivating reason they pursued the field of Therapy. As youths, they were each able to observe a therapist at work and see the benefit to the young patients, and that helped to develop an early interest into an occupation.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Historic Portrayal of Mrs. Sam J. King Leads to Heartwarming True Life Tale

When Paula Altenbaumer took on yet another historic characterization, she had no idea it would lead to a direct connection with a former resident of Hopkins County. The occasion was a portrayal of the interesting life of Hopkins County woman Bettie Whitfield King. The enactment was presented during a joint meeting of the Hopkins County Historical and Genealogical Societies on August 26, 2021, in the Winnifred Community Building in Heritage Park.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu For Aug. 30 – Sept. 3, 2021

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for Aug. 30 – Sep. 3, 2021, includes:. Monday –Smothered Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans...
Paris, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

American Red Cross Local Volunteers Deploy to Support Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

PARIS, TX (August 28, 2021) — As Louisiana residents prepare for the landfall of Hurricane Ida on Sunday, August 29, the American Red Cross is continuing its own preparations. The Red Cross, in partnership with government and community partners, has mobilized hundreds of trained disaster workers and relief supplies to shelter and support thousands of people in evacuation shelters from Texas to Florida.

