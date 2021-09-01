Chamber Connection – August 31, 2021: Registration Deadline For Stew Cooks Approaching

Magan Bradford was born and raised in Hopkins County, went off to North Texas colleges to obtain the training she needed to pursue her chosen career path, and is now loving her job as an Outpatient Speech and Language Therapist at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in her hometown. Brittani Mills came from Lake Jackson near Houston, studied at Texas Tech in Lubbock and always thought she would live and work in ‘the city’. But today she is happily settled with her husband in Winnsboro,Texas, and commutes daily to CHRISTUS Sulphur Springs. Brittani loves her job as a Pediatric Therapist. Both these professionals cite ‘observation’ as the motivating reason they pursued the field of Therapy. As youths, they were each able to observe a therapist at work and see the benefit to the young patients, and that helped to develop an early interest into an occupation.