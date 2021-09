A survey of 1,000 people has found over two-thirds of employees admitted their personal phone does have an impact on their attention span, distracting them from work. Without being under the watchful eye of colleagues and management, the shift to remote working has allowed employees to adapt their working routine significantly. The research found that the smartphone obsession doesn’t end at work either, with over half of Brits using their mobile phones on the loo and over four-fifths using their phone before they fall asleep.