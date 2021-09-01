Cancel
Playboi Carti Announces North American Tour

By Jazz Monro e
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 7 days ago
Playboi Carti has announced his first full headline tour since 2018, and it’s a big one. The Narcissist tour kicks off October 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, and he’ll play a new city most nights until the tour wraps in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 23. Check out the dates below. Last...

pitchfork.com

