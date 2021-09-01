Playboi Carti Announces North American Tour

Multi-platinum selling recording artist Trippie Redd has announced his forthcoming album, Trip At Knight, will be released on August 20 via 10K Projects/Virgin. His fourth studio album will include features from Drake, Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, Lil Durk, SoFaygo, Ski Mask The Slump God, BabyFace Ray, Sada Baby and Icewear Vezzo. See below for full track listing. Five days after its release, Trippie will kick off his headlining North American tour, Tripp At Knight, produced by Live Nation and presented by Rolling Loud, on August 25 at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. Joined by fellow 10K Projects artist iann dior, and fast rising Atlanta artist SoFayGo, tickets for Trippie’s 25 stop tour are on sale now at the Trippie Redd website.