Dixie County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 22:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dixie and southeastern Taylor Counties through 815 AM EDT At 741 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bell to near Horseshoe Point to 13 miles south of Steinhatchee. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cross City, Steinhatchee, Horseshoe Point, Suwannee, Horseshoe Beach, Tennille, Fish Creek, Shamrock, Howell Place, Cross City Airport, Shired Island, Old Town, Guaranto Springs, Jena, Hines, Jonesboro, Eugene, Fletcher, Yellow Jacket and Fanning Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

