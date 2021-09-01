Ivy Tech Community College Named in Top 100 Ranking of America’s Best Employers for Women
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College was named in the annual Top 100 ranking of America’s Best Employers for Women by Forbes, which teamed up with market research company Statista. The rankings identify the companies liked most by female workers and included representation at the executive and board levels, as well as initiatives to improve gender equity and recent or unresolved allegations regarding discrimination or misconduct.city-countyobserver.com
