Former Employee’s Lawsuit Claims Indiana Treasurer Illegally Awarded Contracts To Donors And Allies
INDIANAPOLIS — A whistleblower lawsuit claims Indiana Treasurer Kelly Mitchell has been illegally awarding contracts to her political donors and allies. The complaint alleges Mitchell and her staff have illegally steered more than $6 million in payments to campaign donors. The suit filed in Marion County Superior Court claims the contracts were issued between 2015 and 2020.city-countyobserver.com
