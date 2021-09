No. 4 Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave came into the 2021 season with high expectations. It's only been one game so far this year, but Olave is off to a good start. The receiver began his senior season on a positive note in the Buckeyes' opening game against Minnesota last week. Olave recorded four catches on six targets in the first contest for a game-high 117 yards and two touchdowns to help the Scarlet and Gray to a 45-31 win on the road. Olave was a safety blanket for quarterback C.J. Stroud, who made his first career start and threw his first collegiate pass, catching scoring passes of 38 and 61 yards. This led to him being named the Reese's Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week.