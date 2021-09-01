Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rookie NFL QBs starting in Week 1: History sets expectations for Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere haven’t been many classes of first-round quarterbacks quite like the 2021 group. It starts with Trevor Lawrence, a generational prospect picked first overall by the Jaguars, and includes several incredibly talented QBs in Zach Wilson (second overall to the Jets), Trey Lance (third overall to the 49ers), Justin Fields (11th overall to the Bears) and Mac Jones (15th overall to the Patriots).

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Bengals#American Football#Patriots#Sn#Sporting News#Lions#Cardinals#Eagles#Vikings#Heisman Trophy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLAOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLUSA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Was Asked If Trevor Lawrence Is A ‘Special Talent’

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale. It’ll be the first time that “America’s Team” gets to see what rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is made of. Lawrence was recently named the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. Of course, that decision didn’t really shock...
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Odds: Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence Now Offensive ROY Co-Favorites

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is the hottest name in the NFL right now. The Alabama rookie outplayed Cam Newton in training camp...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Telling Cam Newton Details

More details have started to emerge from the New England Patriots’ decision to release quarterback Cam Newton earlier this week. The Patriots stunned the football world with the decision to release Newton on Tuesday. Newton was the expected starter under center for Bill Belichick’s team. However, the Patriots are opting to go with rookie Mac Jones.
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots release Cam Newton, rookie Mac Jones now slated to start Week 1 for New England

The quarterback battle in New England has officially ended. The Patriots have released veteran quarterback Cam Newton, CBS Sports NFL Insiders Jason La Canfora and Jonathan Jones have confirmed. This comes as all NFL teams are required to trim down their preseason rosters to 53 by today at 4 p.m. ET. With Newton gone, this now points to first-round rookie Mac Jones -- who competed with Newton this summer -- being named the starter to begin the 2021 regular season.
NFLNewsday

Tony Romo puts Jets' Zach Wilson among the NFL's top QBs in a few years

Zach Wilson has not yet played a regular-season NFL down, but Tony Romo sees potential greatness in the Jets’ rookie quarterback. "I actually think Zach Wilson with the Jets is going to turn that franchise around," the CBS analyst said on a video call with reporters on Wednesday to promote the network’s NFL coverage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy