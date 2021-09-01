Rookie NFL QBs starting in Week 1: History sets expectations for Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones
There haven’t been many classes of first-round quarterbacks quite like the 2021 group. It starts with Trevor Lawrence, a generational prospect picked first overall by the Jaguars, and includes several incredibly talented QBs in Zach Wilson (second overall to the Jets), Trey Lance (third overall to the 49ers), Justin Fields (11th overall to the Bears) and Mac Jones (15th overall to the Patriots).talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0