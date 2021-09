German industrial production rose more than expected in July as the country overcame supply shortages, according to figures released on Tuesday by Destatis. Industrial production was up 1% on the month following a 1% decline in June, and versus expectations for a 0.8% increase. On the year, meanwhile, output rose 5.7% in July following a 5.4% increase the month before, coming in ahead of expectations of 5.1% growth.