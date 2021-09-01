Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Richa Chadha met female cops as part of role prep for Candy

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicha Chadha will be seen next in Voot Select’s original web series Candy, where she will be donning the avatar of a cop for the first time. The film will also have Ronit Roy in a lead role and is helmed by Ashish R Shukla. Richa is known for portraying ballsy roles on screen and she always makes her presence felt through strong and crucial characters. The series has a mix of suspense and mystery where Richa will be seen investigating sinister murders in a school in a small hilly town.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richa Chadha
Person
Ronit Roy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sarah Williams#Voot Select#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Travelnewsbrig.com

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to Narrate 10-Episode Podcast Based on a Time Travel Story, Will Release on Spotify on September 3

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will be narrating the 10-episode podcast Virus 2062 on Spotify that will be released on September 3. From a series of podcasts, Hindi-audio thriller ‘Virus 2062’ will be the first to go live. Based on a time travel story, the show is an adaptation of ‘Caso 63’, a Spotify Original from Chile. There will be a slate of new Spotify-commissioned Originals, narrated by Bollywood actors. Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Are Getting Married? The Mirzapur Actor’s Mehendi Post Makes Fans Believe So.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Blonde Bombshell Grabs Attention With New Weigh In Outfit

Australian female boxing sensation Ebanie Bridges returns to action this weekend in the UK. Fighting for the fourth time this year already. Bridges comes into Saturday’s bout off the back of a stoppage win only last month against Bec Connolly. Intent on improving as quickly as possible and maximising her...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Gucci Dress & Gold Sandals at ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a sparkling, fringed crystal-embellished Gucci dress for the “The Lost Daughter” premiere red carpet yesterday at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The star-studded event certainly wasn’t short of head-turning looks, but it’s safe to say that Johnson was one of the brightest stars on the carpet that night. To complement this couture piece, Johnson paired her outfit with gold sandals. A stylish choice that added a sleek element without drawing away attention from the dress itself. Johnson is certainly no stranger to wearing sheer, classy outfits on and off the red carpet. The actress can often be...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Law & Order SVU Star Responds to Firing Ahead of Season 23

Law & Order: SVU is saying goodbye to two stars ahead of Season 23. According to Deadline, the NBC procedural will say goodbye to Jamie Gray Hyder (Officer Kat Tamin) and Demore Barnes (Deputy Chief Christian Garland). Both stars joined the NBC series during Law & Order: SVU Season 21...
Theater & DancePosted by
Amomama

'Soul Train' Star Don Cornelius' Granddaughter Is a Harvard Grad, Athlete, Model & Dancer - Meet Christina

After graduating from Harvard University, Don Cornelius' granddaughter Christina Cornelius went into modeling. Meet the beautiful diva who is making a name for herself. American television show host and producer Don Cornelius was known for creating the nationally syndicated dance and music show "Soul Train." He hosted the show from 1971 to 1993 but sold it to MadVision Entertainment in 2008.
EntertainmentCNBC

From the mailroom to making $100 million Hollywood deals

If Charles King's life were a movie script, no studio would buy it. It's too unbelievable. A young black man packs up his belongings in a U Haul truck, moves to the Los Angeles site unseen with nothing more than a list of names. That kid eventually lands in a mailroom at WME and goes on to become the first black partner at a major talent agency. From broke to a millionaire in less than 10 years. But his journey doesn't stop there. Not even close.

Comments / 0

Community Policy