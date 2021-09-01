Richa Chadha met female cops as part of role prep for Candy
Richa Chadha will be seen next in Voot Select’s original web series Candy, where she will be donning the avatar of a cop for the first time. The film will also have Ronit Roy in a lead role and is helmed by Ashish R Shukla. Richa is known for portraying ballsy roles on screen and she always makes her presence felt through strong and crucial characters. The series has a mix of suspense and mystery where Richa will be seen investigating sinister murders in a school in a small hilly town.talesbuzz.com
