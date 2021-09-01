Cancel
Midland, TX

Thanks To DOG This Is The Kind of WEATHER Reports We Need Here In Midland Odessa

By Leo
Posted by 
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Okay, I'm sold. Weather reports should ALL have a dog in them. This is the best weather report I have seen in a while. And, I'm asking any of our local weather meteorologist to please consider this ASAP!. Apparently this took place in Toronto and the weather guy's name is...

lonestar923.com

LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

 https://lonestar92.com
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

If You See Dinosaurs In Midland Don’t Worry It’s Just Jurassic Quest

Sunday 9am-8pm CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY. Th website states you must BUY TICKETS ONLINE. Our exhibit has been transformed into an interactive drive-thru experience, featuring over 70 MOVING and ROARING dinosaurs, as well as our 50 - foot - long Megalodon! Although the drive-thru experience means you’ll stay safe inside your vehicle, you’ll still need to watch out for the swinging tail of our 80 - foot - long Spinosaurus! Go on a quest with our online audio tour that will take you throughout our exhibit where you will encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the earth, and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean’s depths! NOTE: Drive-Thru Tickets are required to get into the event. The 'Add-On' Quest Packs DO NOT include a Drive-Thru Ticket.
EnvironmentPosted by
LoneStar 92

Have You Ever Felt ANY Of The Earthquakes We Have Had Here In The Permian Basin?

We had another earthquake here in the Permian Basin last night Sept 6th, 2021 at 10:05pm. And, apparently is was pretty significant. It registered a 3.5. It seems like earthquakes are now a thing here in West Texas. I mean how many have you heard of in the past 2 to 3 years here in West Texas? And, here's the thing, anytime there's an earthquake you see it all over your social media feeds. The question than becomes 'Did You Feel The Earthquake?' But, here's my question HAVE YOU EVER FELT ANY OF THE EARTHQUAKES HERE IN THE PERMIAN BASIN?
PoliticsPosted by
LoneStar 92

Gunner Talks With Ryan Weaver About 9/11 Tribute

It's a day in our generations' history filled with tragedy, loss, sadness--where people's lives changed forever with the loss of loved ones. But it was also a day of unprecedented heroism, bravery, and coming together as a nation. None of us will ever forget where we were that day or what we were doing. How we felt--scared, insecure, and unsure of what would or could happen next. Even miles and miles away from where it was all taking place-I'll always remember hearing on radio a play by play of what was happening as I drove in to the radio station that morning in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
RelationshipsPosted by
LoneStar 92

Top 5 Baby Boy names of the Permian Basin for 2021

Sometimes, because of tradition, families will pass names down generation after generation. More often, this occurs between males. Annually, I find myself excited to see a new list of names. Often reviewing the differences regionally. Determining a name for your child takes time. It is not something parents take lightly....
West, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Frogs Are Leaping All Over My Yard And My Dogs Want To Eat Them!

In every part of the US, there are critters native to whatever area you're in who, at certain times of the year are in abundance due to environmental conditions or change of season. I've discovered that here in West Texas--it's FROGS! I have an army of frogs in my back yard (and up until now, I never knew a whole bunch of frogs was called an "army")... They are tiny--some about the size of a dime, some about the size of a quarter, and a few more like a 50 cent piece. They're harmless and they're cute--but they are also a nuisance. First-because I am an animal lover and I don't want to step on them or hurt them! I accidentally rolled over one in the driveway leaving for work the other morning and discovered the carnage later that afternoon when I got home. I was so sad.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Yellowstone Prequel 1883 Is Shoot In Grandbury and Fort Worth

Everyone was so excited to finally get a premier date for Season 4 of Yellowstone. I know many of us were so disappointed for June to come and go and no Yellowstone. We heard rumors of a fall premier and finally a few weeks ago got confirmation that Yellowstone would return November 7th. We also got word that the prequel "1883" would come out December 19th. We also learned a few of the celebrities that would be involved. Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill are going to play Ma and Pa Dutton. I don't know if that is their character's actual names but I know they are playing members of the Dutton Family. We also know that Sam Elliot will have a major role in the series.
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Top 5 Stores in Midland/Odessa to find that ” Perfectly Unique” gift

If you are anything like me, trying to find that perfect gift for someone special is not easy. Especially the one person, who has everything! I don’t enjoy giving gift cards or money. It just seems so impersonal. Most of the time, I don’t even give a card! Sorry, Hallmark, a much as I love your movies, cards have never been my thing. It has always been my assumption, no one actually reads the card, they are shaking it to see what is inside. I enjoy trying to find something that reminds me of the person I am buying the present for. Something that will show them I took time and really put thought into the purchase. Something unique to the person that they will use and I won't be able to.
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Help The American Red Cross With Hurricane Ida Disaster Relief

Ida made landfall on Sunday a category 4 storm on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, which was a category 3 when it hit Louisiana back on August 28, 2005. Ida and Katrina are similar storms, but Ida is smaller and stronger. One of the gentlemen here in Midland who comes once a month to change the air filters in the radio station's HVAC system was talking with us in studio this morning about how he moved to Midland to be here with his daughter and grandchildren, but that he still has a home in Louisiana that was ravaged by the storm. He said they have cameras at the property and were watching them as the storm blew in Sunday-but that they lost them as soon as the power went out. He said they do have a generator at the property but unfortunately with no internet service left in the area around the house, there's no connection to the system. Given what they saw prior to the cameras going off--the roof blowing off the garage, the boat in the driveway being lifted over the garage into the backyard and left smashed upside down, and their neighbor's roof blowing down the street into a telephone pole--he is sure they have nothing left.
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

We Will Never Forget August 31st 2019

Everyone says they can tell you where they were when they found out tragedy has happened. The first historical tragic event I remember happening was the Challenger explosion and of course "Baby Jessica." I was 5 and 6 years old when these events happened. I remember watching the on going media coverage of Baby Jessica. That event was so memorable due to the fact that it happened right here in Midland.
Interior DesignPosted by
LoneStar 92

What’s Your Ultimate Bathroom Like? Money Is No Object!

Maybe Gwen and I are just simple folks who don't really need much "bling bling" (does anyone say that anymore?) in our lives to make us happy. Talking about this topic on the show--and I told the story about my Uncle who lives in Phoenix and who actually has a full size hot tub in his bathroom--no, not the jets tub you'd normally find in a bathroom--I'm talking the big kahuna... Full size hot tub that you'd find on someone's back patio under a pergola. I said I'd be a lot simpler to keep happy and all I'd want is a TV. Gwen agreed. But there are SO MANY options out there if you have the space in the room and can afford it. First, before we get to accessories-there's the decor. One of the coolest I've ever seen in a house was a complete marble bathroom, including the tub. It also had modern lighting around the mirrors and a chandelier. Fixtures that are interesting shapes to make it different are always fun--this one had square handles and a water spout for the sinks and bathtub, along with a multi-head shower that had 8 faucets spraying you at pretty much every level.
TravelPosted by
LoneStar 92

Is It Even Worth Going On Vacation Anymore?

After being locked inside for the entire year of 2020 and not being able to do anything, the first thing most of us wanted to do was travel. We all wanted to get out and go somewhere. It didn't matter where just anywhere. Sounded good in theory but not in reality.
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

How Hard Is It To Get Your TSA Pre-Check?

How many times have you said you were going to get or wanted to get your TSA precheck so you don't have to go through all of the mess with security at the air port. If you are like me you always say you are going to get it done and get to the air port and walk to the security check point and think dang, I was going to get precheck status. I always tell myself I will get done in time for my next trip. Well, this time I finally got it done.
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Top 5 Reasons Why Living in Midland, Texas is So Great

Coming from a large city, to a population the size of Midland, I thought would be a shock to my system. Where would I go for entertainment? Would everyone wave as I drove through the neighborhood (I know stereotypes, right?)? But after just a short period of time living in West Texas, I quickly realized the answer to “why would anyone move to Midland Texas?”
CelebritiesPosted by
LoneStar 92

Ever Been A Lifeguard? Tell Us A Lifeguard Story!

So many of us enjoyed watching David Hasselhoff, Yasmine Bleeth and Pamela Anderson crash into the waves with their boards as they swam against all odds to rescue the wayward swimmer or boater who'd gotten into trouble with the waves... But in real life it's not so glamorous and a ton more serious-because once the scene is over, not everyone gets to get up and walk away from the camera and rinse off the sand. So it's serious business. Gwen was a lifeguard and she'll have some stories for us in the morning tomorrow morning about her time in the chair... I was never a lifeguard myself, but was saved by one at a pool party. I was in 6th grade and a friend had a pool party at a hotel pool. His Mom and Dad had rented a room at one of the old Holiday Inns that had the old "Holi-Dome" with an indoor pool and gaming area.
AnimalsPosted by
LoneStar 92

Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
HealthPosted by
LoneStar 92

Why Is This So Satisfying

We all find different things in life satisfying. Somethings might seem normal to some and then somethings might seem weird to others. I know I am not the only one out there that finds this satisfying. I can sit and watch this forever. My friends and I will send these videos to each other all the time or we will tag each other on social media. I can sit and watch pimple popping videos. I guess you call me a voyer I don't know why I find this so satisfying. I love the black head videos the most. Even the grossest one don't bother me. Their something satisfying about watch the pimple pop and release what is inside.
RecipesPosted by
LoneStar 92

Facebook Or Twitter To YOU: Sorry Charlie! Try Again In 60 Days!

More people have had this happen to them than one might think. You're on your social media pages, perusing the news feeds reading about everyone's political opinions on world happenings, stumbling across a few cute pet photos and some good recipes... And you decide to either post a status or a comment that somebody, somewhere doesn't like. Whether it's someone you're connected to who sees it and reports it, or it's the platform itself that feels you've violated some policy or terms of use--you end up SUSPENDED or locked-out. These suspensions, depending on the platform and how serious they think the violation is-can last anywhere from 1 to 90 days, depending.

