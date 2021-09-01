Google is reportedly making its own ARM-based Chromebook processors
In the future, Chromebooks may be powered by Google's own CPUs: According to Nikkei Asia, the company is developing processors for Chrome OS-powered laptops and tablets in-house. It's not such a far-fetched story, seeing as the tech giant recently announced its own mobile chip called Tensor that's slated to debut on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google hired chip engineers from around the world for that endeavor, including talents from its suppliers like Intel and Qualcomm. The company may have decided to use their expertise to work on a processor for Chromebooks, as well.www.engadget.com
